10-year-old Kerala boy files complaint on notebook paper to get cycle back

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The officers attached to the Meppayur police station in Kozhikode were astonished when they received an unusual complaint, from a 10-year-old boy who demanded police intervention to get his cycle repaired immediately.

In a petition written on his school notebook page, Abin of Vilayattoor Elampilad LP School, said he had given his and his brother’s cycles for repair on September 5.

“We haven’t received the cycles yet. They had collected Rs 200 for repairing the cycles. Sometimes they don’t attend the call. And when they do, they repeat they’ll repair them. Whenever we went to the shop, we found it was closed. There is no one else in the house to go and enquire about this. We request you to get our cycles back,” said the letter dated November 25.

Meppayur station house officer Anup G said: “We get complaints from school students regarding commuting and related problems. But we were really impressed to see a 10-year-old boy walk alone into the police station and file his petition written on a notebook page.”

The police, after inquiring into the matter, informed Abin that the cycle mechanic has given assurance to repair and return the cycles by Thursday.

“The mechanic told us that he couldn’t open the shop for some time as he was unwell and also because he was busy with his son’s wedding. He has promised to return the cycles by Thursday,” said Janamaithri beat officer Radhika NP.