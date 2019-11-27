13 Sabarimala pilgrims hurt in tree fall

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Thirteen pilgrims were injured when a tree fell at Marakoottam on the Swami Ayyappan road here early on Tuesday.

They were returning from the temple when the accident happened. Seven injured were admitted to the Kottayam Medical College hospital.

The injured are three-and-a-half year Abhirami, her father Anilkumar, 35, grandmother Santhamma, 64, from Pathanamthitta district; Premalal, 36, of Tirur; Srinivasa Reddy, 37, and K N Sathish, 32, of Nalaconda district in Telengana; Gurudrur, 21, Rameswara Rao, 37, Ravi, 30, and Guruprasad of Andhra Pradesh; Kumar, 49, Vadivel, 49, Rudramuhy, 5, and Raghupathy 40, from Tamil Nadu.