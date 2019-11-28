I have not met Bindu Ammini, says minister AK Balan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Cultural Affairs and SC, ST Welfare AK Balan has refuted the allegation that he met activist Bindu Ammini on Monday. He challenged BJP leader K Surendran to prove his allegation or tender a public apology.

The minister said that Surendran’s allegation was nonsense. He said he had not visited his Secretariat office on that day. “I had attended public functions at Cherthala and Karunagappally at 11 am and 6pm respectively. I came home at 8pm. Anyone can verify these claims by checking my travel documents,” he said in a Facebook post.

The minister said there were media reports on his programmes in Alappuzha and Kollam. “BJP leaders follow the fascist method of spreading blatant lies. The previous Sabarimala season saw Surendran’s efforts to turn the devotees against the government,” he said.