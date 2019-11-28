Home States Kerala

‘IS membership was a cherished desire of accused persons’

In its 218-page verdict, NIA Court Judge P Krishna Kumar substantiated his decision to establish that the accused persons were not members of IS. 

Published: 28th November 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rashid and Moinudheen coming out from the NIA court after the verdict in Kanakamala case on Monday.(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: “Let us punish them for what they did and not for what they longed to do.” This was the stand adopted by the NIA Court in the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case in which the accused were not found to be members of the global terror outfit. In its 218-page verdict, NIA Court Judge P Krishna Kumar substantiated his decision to establish that the accused persons were not members of IS. 

“The members of the group never considered themselves as members of IS, though it might be their cherished desire. “Indeed, there is every possibility that most of them might have accepted the membership of IS with pleasure and pride if they had got an opportunity. “But, let us punish them for what they did and not for what they longed to do,” he pointed out in the judgment.

According to the court, the group’s participation in meetings organised by the association, their involvement in the key operations of the association and the role played by them in its general activities are some of the characteristics to show membership. All these were absent in the case.

“It cannot be forgotten that all their acts were on social media, except for a few acts like sending money from abroad, holding a meeting at Mavoor and the final meeting at Kanakamala. They never did or attempted to do anything in the real world. It is thus difficult to hold that by the mere comments made by them in the perceived privacy among the group members, they had become members of ISIS, unless it is shown that they had actually got involved in any of the dreadful activities of those organisations,” said the court.

Kanakamala IS case trial summary
No of persons turned accused:8
No of persons faced trial: 7
No of persons convicted: 6
Prosecution exhibits: 174
Defence exhibits: 5
Prosecution witness: 103
Material objects: 131
Time taken: 14 months

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanakamala Islamic State NIA Court
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp