Kanakamala IS case: Ramshad desperate for job after release

KOCHI: Ramshad NK, who was sentenced to three years of imprisonment in the Kanakamala IS case, will look for a job following his release from prison. The Kuttiyadi native has already spent three years in jail and will be released soon. “I was confident the court will consider my case impartially. I was arrested while trying for a job abroad. My main aim now is to get a job as soon as possible. It was a fair trial and the court carefully went through all the evidence before reaching a conclusion,” he said.

Ramshad believes that the good conduct of the accused in jail was taken note of by the court. The 27-year-old did Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) MA Sociology course while he was lodged at the Viyyur Central Jail and the high-security prison in Thrissur.

“During the initial days itself, we were told academic courses can be done while in jail. I opted for the MA Sociology course and the results of the final year examination are yet to be announced. I will try for a job in Kerala or join my father who is working in the Gulf,” he said.

Ramshad’s cousin Jasim was acquitted by the court. During the trial, the court found that Ramshad had been trying to cut his links with the others convicted in the case. “Jasim left jail on Monday after he was acquitted by the court. I came to know he was welcomed back by relatives. Now, my mother, father, sister and younger brother will be delighted to see me back home,” he said.