Home States Kerala

Man accused of leaking intimate photos online in a case of alleged 'love jihad'

In the latest instance of alleged ‘love jihad’,  a woman hailing from Kozhikode has levelled charges of sexual abuse against a 25-year-old person from Perumbilavu, Thrissur.

Published: 28th November 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In the latest instance of alleged ‘love jihad’, a woman hailing from Kozhikode has levelled charges of sexual abuse against a 25-year-old person from Perumbilavu, Thrissur. The 24-year-old filed a complaint against Muhammad Hafiz – with whom she had been in a relationship for four years – for allegedly circulating private videos and pictures of the couple on the internet and social media forums.

According to the complaint lodged with district police chief U Abdul Kareem,  the accused is presently with a garment manufacturing firm in Ajman, UAE. He had uploaded the video and pictures on the internet from Ajman. Earlier in March, the woman filed a case against Hafiz for sexually abusing her after promising to marry her. But Hafiz left for Ajman before the scheduled date of their marriage in March. The complainant said she was forced to learn Muslim customs during the relationship with the accused. 

“I was an assistant professor at a college in Kuttippuram, Malappuram, while he was a professor at a college in Ponnani. We knew each other right from our college days. When I was in the relationship, he taught me the customs of the Muslim community saying his family members will accept me only if I knew their customs. But he left for Ajman without informing me,” the woman said, alleging that she was lured into ‘love jihad’. 

According to her, “I learnt several customs of Muslims. Now, I have reached a stage where I cannot accept any religion other than Islam. Many now say he might have received money for converting me to Islam,” she added. After the private videos and pictures uploaded by Hafiz a couple of days ago went viral, the woman is now unable to move out of her home.

“I can’t face people now. Many of the intimate videos and pictures are available online,” she said and added that the police failed to act on her earlier complaint. However, district police chief Abdul Kareem assured the woman of a detailed investigation. Hafiz’s family members said they are unaware of the details of the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual abuse Love Jihad Kozhikode islam conversion
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp