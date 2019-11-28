Man accused of leaking intimate photos online in a case of alleged 'love jihad'

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In the latest instance of alleged ‘love jihad’, a woman hailing from Kozhikode has levelled charges of sexual abuse against a 25-year-old person from Perumbilavu, Thrissur. The 24-year-old filed a complaint against Muhammad Hafiz – with whom she had been in a relationship for four years – for allegedly circulating private videos and pictures of the couple on the internet and social media forums.

According to the complaint lodged with district police chief U Abdul Kareem, the accused is presently with a garment manufacturing firm in Ajman, UAE. He had uploaded the video and pictures on the internet from Ajman. Earlier in March, the woman filed a case against Hafiz for sexually abusing her after promising to marry her. But Hafiz left for Ajman before the scheduled date of their marriage in March. The complainant said she was forced to learn Muslim customs during the relationship with the accused.

“I was an assistant professor at a college in Kuttippuram, Malappuram, while he was a professor at a college in Ponnani. We knew each other right from our college days. When I was in the relationship, he taught me the customs of the Muslim community saying his family members will accept me only if I knew their customs. But he left for Ajman without informing me,” the woman said, alleging that she was lured into ‘love jihad’.

According to her, “I learnt several customs of Muslims. Now, I have reached a stage where I cannot accept any religion other than Islam. Many now say he might have received money for converting me to Islam,” she added. After the private videos and pictures uploaded by Hafiz a couple of days ago went viral, the woman is now unable to move out of her home.

“I can’t face people now. Many of the intimate videos and pictures are available online,” she said and added that the police failed to act on her earlier complaint. However, district police chief Abdul Kareem assured the woman of a detailed investigation. Hafiz’s family members said they are unaware of the details of the case.