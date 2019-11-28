Home States Kerala

Shimane guv evinces interest to partner with Kerala in fisheries sector

The Shimane Prefecture has two vocation high schools with expertise in fisheries and water resources.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating a photo exhibition on the making of the Indian Constitution at the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the presence of Consul-General B Shyam. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, Transport Minister A K Saseendran and Chief Secretary Tom Jose are also seen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Japan’s Shimane Prefecture, a coastal region in the Honshu Island in that country, has evinced interest in cooperation with Kerala in the sectors of fisheries and water resource utilisation. Shimane governor Tatsuya Maruyama mooted the proposal during a meeting with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Kerala had earlier inked an agreement with Shimane for ties in trade, investment and cooperation in human resources development. The signatories were the Kerala government and Lake Nakaumi, Lake Shinji and Mt Daisen area Mayors Association.

The governor said agriculture and forests were focus areas of the prefecture. Steps on cooperation in these areas will be taken in association with the San’in India Association. San’in is a less-populated region in Japan where the major mode of transport is private vehicles. Shimane has a long-time interest in road management, he said.

Integrated degree 
Shimane University in Japan has announced a 4+2 integrated programme in association with Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). 

