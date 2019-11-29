Home States Kerala

300 students break ground with oppana set to Sanskrit lyrics

They performed the Oppana at the New Bus Stand at Alamipally on the sidelines of the 60th State School Arts Fest in Kanhangad on Thursday.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Three-hundred girls of Government High School, Thachangad, perform a mega oppana set to Sanskrit lyrics, on the sidelines of the 60th State School Arts Fest in Kanhangad on Thursday

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KANHANGAD: At a time when university students are opposing a Muslim assistant professor from teaching Sanskrit, a group of 300 schoolchildren gave a trailblazing performance of oppana -- a wedding dance of Malabar Muslims -- set to Sanskrit lyrics and tunes scored on temple instruments chenda and edakka. They performed the Oppana at the New Bus Stand at Alamipally on the sidelines of the 60th State School Arts Fest in Kanhangad on Thursday.

“We learnt the dance and Sanskrit lyrics in 12 days,” says an excited Prathana K B, a Class VIII student of Government High School, Thachangad near Bekal. The girls — from Class III to X — practised every night for the past 12 days, says Junaid Mettammal, the choreographer and expert in Mappila arts.
The lyrics were penned by Sunil Kumar Koroth, a PhD in Sanskrit, who teaches the language in the school. “Junaid and I have been toying with the idea for over a year and when the Kalolsavam came to Kanhangad, we thought of giving it a try,” Koroth said.

He named the show Brihat Oppana, or mega Oppana, in Sanskrit. The song starts with the words: ‘Kerala is known as the god’s own country because of its great cutlture and social harmony’. On the recent controversy at Banaras Hindu University, Koroth said: “Language and art are to unite people, not to divide (them).” The 12-minute performance touched on the contributions of the Chola and dynasties, the pre-Independence Kerala, the state’s communal harmony, the recent flood and the resilience shown by the state, said Swati, one of the eight girls who rendered the song in Sanskrit. She said only five of the eight singers were students of Sanskrit.

The students imbibed the meaning of the words and that was a big encouragement, said Sanskrit teacher Koroth.

Oppana songs adore, tease and wish the blushing bride well. “In Birhat Oppana, Kerala is the bride,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp