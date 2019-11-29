Home States Kerala

Dileep suffers jolt as SC bars handing over video of Kerala actress assault

Published: 29th November 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 01:20 PM

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Leading Malayalam actor Dileep on Friday suffered a jolt when the Supreme Court ruled against handing over the visuals of the assault on a prominent actress when she was abducted and assaulted by the key accused Pulsar Suni.

But the apex court however ruled that Dileep or his counsel can have a look at the visuals, subject to conditions - the details are awaited as the copy of the detailed judgement is yet to come.

Dileep's plea for the copy of the memory card was turned down earlier by the Angamaly Magistrate Court and the Kerala High Court.

The south Indian actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in July the same year in the case and is presently out on bail.

Dileep has said until he gets a copy of the crucial memory card, which he asserted proves his innocence, the framing of charges would result in "violation of natural justice" and "irreparable damage" to his reputation.

With this fresh development, the stay granted by the Supreme Court on the trial in the case has been lifted.

