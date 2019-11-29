Mollywood in the vice-like grip of narcotics

Home States Kerala

KFPA president Rejaputhra Renjith said the behaviour and activities of some of the new-gen actors raise a doubt whether they are in their senses. 

KOCHI: ‘Narcotics is a dirty business’ was one of the punch dialogues that superstar Mohanlal delivered in the recent super-hit movie ‘Lucifer’. The actor had said the same in ‘Irupatham Noottandu’, the turnaround movie in his career. 

In reel life, the makers want to portray their hero as the one who opposes the killer drugs. However, in real life, it is a different picture, at least as far as some new-gen actors are concerned. That was the impression which some of the lead producers of the industry gave on Thursday. The remarks have once again opened the much-debated topic of “dirty business” behind the silver screen.

Kerala Film Producer’s Association (KFPA) president Rejaputhra Renjith on Thursday said the behaviour and activities of some of the new-gen actors raise a doubt whether they are in their senses. 

“We are not pinpointing anyone. But after seeing the behaviour of some new-gen actors, we are thinking how someone can behave in such an odd manner. We have already conveyed our apprehensions to the office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).”

He said some of the new-gen actors are not members of AMMA. “They won’t come to the sets on time and behave most erratically. Even stars like Mammootty and Mohanlal will never behave like this while the new actors, after four or five movies, behave in the most improper ways. Most producers are faced with a situation where they have to sell their property and homes to survive due to the losses,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Siyad Koker, veteran producer and president of Kerala Film Distributors Association, said the use of synthetic drugs like LSD should be suspected among these actors.

“I wonder why police are charging only common people in drug cases and turn a blind eye to celebrities. Even the media chooses to remain silent about the actors whom they know are into drug abuse. They should be exposed before the public,” he said.

