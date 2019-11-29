Shehla Sherin death: Taluk hospital doctor blames school authorities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was the inordinate delay on the part of the authorities of Sulthan Bathery Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in rushing the child to hospital that caused the death of 10-year-old Shehala Sherin, submitted Dr Jisa Merin Joy, a doctor at Bathery Taluk Hospital. Dr Jisa has been arraigned as fourth accused in the case related to the death of Shehala who was bitten by a snake while sitting in the classroom.

The doctor submitted that the child was brought to the hospital at 4.10 pm on November 20. The teachers of the school had delayed shifting the child to the hospital. Soon after the child was brought to the hospital, a blood clotting test was conducted ahead of administering anti-venom. But the result appeared normal. Later, re-assessment was done which indicated ptosis or drooping of the upper eyelid. This helped the doctor confirm snakebite, the doctor said.

However, there were only six vials of anti-venom available at the hospital as against the 10 vials needed for treatment. According to the doctor, she was willing to administer Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) with the available stock and she informed the parent of the child. She also explained the adverse effects of administering ASV on a patient claiming to have been bitten by a snake without signs and symptoms of envenoming. While administering ASV, there should be a well-equipped and well-maintained ventilator in the hospital to support the patient in case of emergency. There were two ventilators for adult patients but none of them was functioning at that point of time. Moreover, there was no paediatric ventilator to support a sick child. The doctor briefed the parent about the situation and sought a consent letter from him.

“But the father of the child did not give his consent for administering ASV. Since the child is a minor, unless and until consent is obtained from the guardian, the doctor cannot proceed to administer anti-venom as it involves risk,” stated the petition.