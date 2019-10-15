Home States Kerala

Kerala HC serves notice to actor Mohanlal in ivory case

The case first surfaced in 2011, following an income tax raid at the superstar's home in Kochi, when it came to light that he was in possession of elephant tusks.

Published: 15th October 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Mohanlal

Mollywood actor Mohanlal (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday served a notice to superstar Mohanlal on a petition that the permission granted to him to keep elephant tusks should be cancelled.

The Chief Justice S. Manikumar after hearing the petition filed by a former Forest Service official ordered the notice to be served to the superstar and posted the case for further hearing after two weeks.

The case first surfaced in 2011, following an income tax raid at the superstar's home in Kochi, when it came to light that he was in possession of elephant tusks and the Forest department took up the case.

This issue has now surfaced in the High Court, after the Forest department filed their chargesheet against the superstar in the case in September at the Perumbavoor CJM Court.

Incidentally, Mohanlal in his affidavit pointed out that this case does not have any merit as the Forest department has already issued an ownership certificate of the ivory to him.

And since he is a popular figure, he said petitions are filed so as to make news and get publicity. The action of the Forest department to file a chargesheet, almost after seven years has been done with a mischievous intent, the actor said.

According to the rules, possession of elephant tusks by anyone is against the Forest and Wildlife Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohanlal elephant tusks
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp