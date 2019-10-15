Vattiyoorkavu in for a fierce three-cornered fight

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu assembly segment was carved out of the erstwhile Thiruvananthapuram North constituency during the delimitation exercise in 2008. Hugely dominated by the Nair community, the new constituency has mostly favoured the UDF with an occasional tendency to veer towards the NDA.

This remains a huge worry for the LDF which has been relegated to the third spot in the constituency in all elections held since 2014, barring the 2015 local body polls. Vattiyoorkavu’s predecessor Thiruvananthapuram North seat has favoured LDF more than UDF since its inception in 1977. In the seven assembly elections held in Thiruvananthapuram North since 1980, LDF won five times while UDF emerged winner twice. However, caste equations have been drastically altered post delimitation, leaving a large chunk of the LDF’s traditional Ezhava vote base in neighbouring constituencies.

Development-Sabarimala combo

TNIE caught up with UDF candidate K Mohankumar’s campaign rally at Gowreeshapattom where both development, as well as the Sabarimala issue, were being equally highlighted. “I am seeking the people’s mandate to continue the UDF’s development initiatives in the constituency over the last eight years. Besides, the voters are well aware of the development works carried out during my stint as MLA from 2001-2006,” 63-year-old Mohankumar told TNIE. Asked why Sabarimala was also being highlighted along with development, the former DCC president turned defensive.

“We are highlighting the issue only to thwart the Left’s attempt to divide society into believers and non-believers,” Mohankumar said. At a bakery nearby, its owner Rajan sat nonchalantly. “Whoever wins, the condition of this place will remain the same,” he said cynically, pointing to dug-up roads and heavily clogged canal that overflows during rain.

LDF’s trump card ‘Bro’

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prasanth became the darling of social media following his tireless efforts in despatching relief materials to flood and landslide-ravaged areas in Malabar. ‘Mayor Bro’ as he is popularly called by youngsters, is the LDF’s trump card to win the elusive Vattiyoorkavu seat. It was 38-year-old’s initiatives as Mayor and his appeal among the youth that prompted the Left to sideline the caste factor and field him as candidate. Prasanth minced no words when asked why voters should chose him.

“The LDF government is in power and the constituency has just a year and a half left to bring back development which eluded it for the last eight years,” he told TNIE. “He is young, dynamic and will strike a chord with young voters. However, it remains to be seen if he will be able to woo the entire cross-section of voters in this constituency,” said Jayan, a resident of Malamukal.

Low-key but effective

Compared to UDF and LDF camps, the NDA campaign may seem lacklustre in Vattiyoorkavu. That’s because the BJP-led front believes in a silent ‘door-to-door’ strategy. Contrary to reports of disgruntlement over Kummanam Rajasekharan being sidelined during candidate selection, RSS cadre was seen actively engaged in campaigning for S Suresh, the district president of the BJP. TNIE caught up with 39-year-old Suresh at Nettayam. “Can you spot a single road that is in proper shape in this constituency? There are many areas where drinking water issues have not been addressed. The UDF MLA and LDF government have been taking people for a ride. On the other hand, we have initiated a number of development works in nine of the 24 corporation wards that we won from here,” Suresh said. As Suresh continued with his campaign, Joy C Varghese, a retired Air Force personnel, from Nettayam opened up to TNIE. “Irrespective of party affiliation or election issues that are raised, my vote will be for the most efficient candidate. And that final choice will be made only on the eve of the polls,” the senior citizen said with a cryptic smile.