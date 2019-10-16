Home States Kerala

Experts make a case for psychological profiling of Jollyamma

Subjecting the key accused in Koodathayi case to the ‘debriefing process’ will provide immense help to forensic research and probe into similar crimes
 

Published: 16th October 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rojo Thomas, brother of deceased Roy Thomas, at the Rural police headquarters in Vadakara on Tuesday | T P Sooraj

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Forensic psychologists are of the opinion that a psychological profiling should be done on the key accused of Koodathayi serial murder case Jolly amma Joseph as it would immensely help in terms of forensic research in future and for investigation of similar crimes. “A psychological study to understand Jolly’s behaviour and actions can help in future investigation of similar crimes,” said Dr V V Pillay, professor and head of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

“It is a widely prevalent practice in the West, and in fact, the FBI of the US has a dedicated Behavioural Science Unit in Virginia, that has Criminal Profiling as one of the most important facets. The hugely popular Netflix Series ‘Mindhunter’ is all about how this kind of study has helped nab serial killers. It is high time that our CBI developed a similar Behavioural Science Unit,” he said. 

Police taking Jollyamma, prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case, to Rural police headquarters for interrogation | T P Sooraj

Mebin Wilson Thomas, assistant professor at Jain University, Bengaluru, said Jolly’s case is an encyclopaedia for Forensic Psychology study. “Forensic Psychology started academically in our country of late, only after 2015. Jolly’s case is a perfect specimen as a study material. Her psychological profiling must be done as per the demand of the probe officer.

The comprehensive profiling starting from her childhood would unravel the characteristic traits of such persons which would be precious in future,” Mebin noted. Based on the police findings in the Koodathayi case, Mebin said that Jolly had no mental issues, but she was acting to give an impression to that effect expecting leniency in court. 

Jolly a psychopath? 
Mebin finds that Jolly’s character matches 16 out of the 21 characteristics of a psychopath stipulated by Robert D Hare, renowned researcher in Criminal Psychology. “It includes lack of guilt, pathological lying, glib and superficial charm, cunning and manipulativeness and shallow effect,” he said. Referring to the infamous serial killer Cyanide Mohan, Mebin said, Mohan was a lustful psychopath who killed women to satisfy his sexual craving. Jolly’s motive was something else  But Pillay sounded a cautious note.

“There is a lot of confusion surrounding the term ‘psychopath’. Sometimes, it is used in place of ‘sociopath’. Jolly’s real self can only be ascertained after detailed psychological evaluation by an expertt,” he said.

