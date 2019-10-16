Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Jolly summoning cops home and confessing are brainchild of counsel

Confessions of Jollyamma Joseph, alias Jolly, prime accused in the Koodathayi serial killings, point to a highly conspired drama well-scripted by a leading crime lawyer in Kozhikode.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jollyamma (face covered)

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Confessions of Jollyamma Joseph, alias Jolly, prime accused in the Koodathayi serial killings, point to a highly conspired drama well-scripted by a leading crime lawyer in Kozhikode. Ensuring all possible loopholes to weaken the case, she confessed to the crime by calling police home a day before she was taken into custody. 

Kozhikode Rural SP KG Simon, who is leading the probe, said, “There is a possibility that she had been acting out a planned drama as she was posing as mentally distressed by whispering at times during interrogation. However, she is, in fact, mentally fit.”The SP also admitted that Jolly had got legal advice from a leading crime lawyer to escape from the long arm of the law. “She played many dramas to mislead the probe team based on the advice, But, police are effectively probing the case and any drama would not help the accused,” he added.

Reportedly, Jolly had closely observed the police probe from the initial stage and she received all information through her own sources. Jolly started the drama on the day of exhuming the bodies on October 4. Since the police decided to exhume the mortal remains of the victims, except those of Roy Thomas, Jolly realised that police were closing in on her. 

Taking a precautionary stand as per the advice of the lawyer, she decided to confess to her involvement in the crime series before police arrested her. Hence, she called the probe team to the Ponnamattam house in the night of October 4 and made the confession. Further, she tried to hoodwink the police saying that she decided to confess after she experienced some illusions after the bodies of her relatives were exhumed from the graves.

With the move, she aimed to get many benefits in the court during trial. One is that she can claim that she had confessed not because of police interrogation, but following her guilty consciousness which may help her create a favourable sentiment in the judge. Her advocate can also stress that the confession was due to illusions.

Jolly’s second plot started after the arrest on October 5 by posing as a mentally distressed person. She continued the drama during her judicial custody and evidence collection. As per police sources, she made contradictory statements during interrogation. All these dramas are suspected to have been well-planned.

TAGS
Koodathayi murders Jollyamma Joseph
