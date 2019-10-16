Women’s panel books FB philanthropist Firoz Kunnamparambil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) on Tuesday registered a suo motu case against social worker Firoz Kunnamparambil Palakkad for derogatory remarks against a woman in his Facebook live video.

“We demand stringent police action against Firoz Kunnamparambil for his offensive remarks. Pretending that he is targeting a particular woman, what Firoz did was to insult the entire women of Kerala. This is totally anti-women,” said KWC chairperson M C Josephine.

She said Firoz claims to be a charity worker. “A person who is a charity worker can never address a woman in such an offensive manner. Society should ostracise such persons,” said Josephine. The controversial remarks came on Sunday in Firoz’s live video posted on his official Facebook page. It has Firoz making disparaging remarks against a woman activist who dubbed him a self-proclaimed charity worker. “ To belittle a girl, he used offensive language and we will take strong action against him,” added Josephine.