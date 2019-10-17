Chennithala apprises Governor of marks scam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday apprised Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of the mark scam taking place in the universities of the state. Speaking to media persons at Indira Bhawan here after meeting the Governor at Rajbhawan, he said that he explained to Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Universities, in detail on the higher education minister’s interference in awarding marks to students, violating the statute.

Awarding of marks has turned out to be a major scam and the state Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel is directly involved in the scam, he said. The minister’s private secretary and additional private secretary were present in the adalat held by MG university to award marks, while both these officials do not have any right to participate in the meeting, he said.