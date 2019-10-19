Home States Kerala

This Kerala couple went minimal for their wedding

Rincy Abraham and John Pius chose to be different and went for a simple wedding and a simple ceremony that served the traditional 'Sadya'.

Published: 19th October 2019 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rincy Abraham (L) and John Pius

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: While the thought of a wedding may give the imagination of a grand reception, full of lights, flowers and a variety of delicacies, a Kerala couple decided to go with a novel but simple way. John Pius and Rincy Abraham dreamt of a minimalist wedding, with the closest of family and friends, gathered under a tree shade, sharing the joy and love.

With out any difference, on Saturday, a day after the couple registered their marriage legally, John and Rincy invited a bunch of guests to the Anjanam Naalukettu at Paravattani near here and announced their togetherness.

Unlike the extravagant wedding ceremonies with special photographs, this couple chose a simple ceremony that served pure vegetarian food, the traditional 'Sadya' that every Malayali craves for. However, it doesn't doesn't stop there as well. "We served the food for our guests there by becoming the typical host of our reception," shares John in all the excitement.

For any bride, the wedding day is definitely a fascination to wear the most beautiful attire with the invaluable gold ornaments. Rincy chose to be different and went for a simple set-mundu for registering the marriage.

"It is not about what you wear for the wedding, rather it is the bond that we create between us. I don't believe in showing off rather wants to be simple," said Rincy, who didn't opt for putting gold ornaments for the most important day in her life. The couple also planted a tree in memory of the day. "When we presented the idea before our parents, without any hesitation they nodded for it," added John.

Hailing from Ooty, Rincy met Thrissur-based John, who is into short film direction, at her hometown a year back. "During our random talks that later developed into friendship and a special bond, we used to discuss about the grand wedding ceremonies. We never wanted to go for such big weddings and like-minded about a personalised, simple one," added the couple.

Strangely, the wedding reception also became a stage for the release of a short film that John directed under the banner of Last Bench Stories. Titled as 'Kallan', the short film became a distinctive experience for all those who gathered under the shade of a tree.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala simple wedding Kerala minimal marriage Thrissur Kerala minimal wedding
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp