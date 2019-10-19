This Kerala couple went minimal for their wedding

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: While the thought of a wedding may give the imagination of a grand reception, full of lights, flowers and a variety of delicacies, a Kerala couple decided to go with a novel but simple way. John Pius and Rincy Abraham dreamt of a minimalist wedding, with the closest of family and friends, gathered under a tree shade, sharing the joy and love.

With out any difference, on Saturday, a day after the couple registered their marriage legally, John and Rincy invited a bunch of guests to the Anjanam Naalukettu at Paravattani near here and announced their togetherness.

Unlike the extravagant wedding ceremonies with special photographs, this couple chose a simple ceremony that served pure vegetarian food, the traditional 'Sadya' that every Malayali craves for. However, it doesn't doesn't stop there as well. "We served the food for our guests there by becoming the typical host of our reception," shares John in all the excitement.

For any bride, the wedding day is definitely a fascination to wear the most beautiful attire with the invaluable gold ornaments. Rincy chose to be different and went for a simple set-mundu for registering the marriage.

"It is not about what you wear for the wedding, rather it is the bond that we create between us. I don't believe in showing off rather wants to be simple," said Rincy, who didn't opt for putting gold ornaments for the most important day in her life. The couple also planted a tree in memory of the day. "When we presented the idea before our parents, without any hesitation they nodded for it," added John.

Hailing from Ooty, Rincy met Thrissur-based John, who is into short film direction, at her hometown a year back. "During our random talks that later developed into friendship and a special bond, we used to discuss about the grand wedding ceremonies. We never wanted to go for such big weddings and like-minded about a personalised, simple one," added the couple.

Strangely, the wedding reception also became a stage for the release of a short film that John directed under the banner of Last Bench Stories. Titled as 'Kallan', the short film became a distinctive experience for all those who gathered under the shade of a tree.