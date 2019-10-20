Amrita signs LoI with varsity in Netherlands

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: To combine strengths and enhance engineering education and research with scientific excellence and societal benefit, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced entering into a ‘Letter of Intent’(LoI) with University of Twente (UT), Netherlands.

The LoI was signed by the chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mata Amritanandamayi and Joost Kok, dean faculty of electrical engineering, maths and computer science on behalf of UT in Houten, Netherlands on Wednesday.

The LoI proposes to offer ‘Amrita - UT 3+2 Master I-Tech and Integrated Programme to students of Amrita and UT, from 2020.