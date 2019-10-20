Private licence still a political hot potato

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While beach sand mining has always been a controversial issue in Kerala, private players from Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been vying to get mining licence for the past two decades. The Kerala government had on September 15, 2004 granted mining lease to Kerala Rare Earths and Minerals Ltd, a joint venture company promoted by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd, subject to the condition that the ilmenite produced by the company will be utilised for production of value-added products within the state. However, the order was cancelled within 10 days.

Aggrieved by the decision, the company moved the court and obtained favourable orders from the Kerala High Court. Though the Kerala government approached the SC against the High Court order, the appeal was rejected. A three-member bench of the Supreme court in April 8, 2016, had dismissed the appeals filed by the Kerala government challenging the Kerala High Court order directing the state to grant mining lease to Kerala Rare Earths and Minerals Ltd.

The application filed by Kerala Rare Earths in view of the Supreme Court order has been pending before the government for the past three years. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines issued a notification on February 20, 2019 amending the Atomic Minerals Concession Rules, restricting the right for mining beach mineral sand to the public sector.

As the SC order was passed before the Union Government’s notification, the Kerala Rare Earths and Minerals Ltd argued the SC order should be honoured. Recently, media reports suggesting the government was planning to grant mining lease to a private company kicked up a row. Alleging foul play, Kollam MP N K Premachandran had demanded the resignation of Industries minister. However, sources with the Industries Department dismissed the allegation. “No decision has been taken on granting licence for mineral sand mining.

On the one side the SC has issued an order, directing to grant licence to Kerala Rare Earths and Minerals Ltd. On the other, there is a Union Government notification banning mining by private players. A file has been sent to the Law Department to understand which order will prevail. The government will also get in touch with the Ministry of Mines to get a clarification. A decision will be taken after considering all legal aspects,” Industries Department Principal Secretary K Elangovan told TNSE.