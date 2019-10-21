Heavy rainfall in Kerala: Holiday for schools in two districts, Orange alert in seven districts

By UNI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Holiday has been announced for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram and Eranakulam districts on Monday in the wake of an orange alert issued in seven districts of Kerala following heavy rainfall warning from Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The heavy rainfall is likely to continue for the next four days as North-East Monsoon gets active. The orange alert was issued in Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Alappuzha and Wayanad districts on October 21, an official statement said.

Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod districts will come under orange alert on October 22. According to the MeT, rainfall of 115-204.5 mm may occur in some places in these regions, it said.

Orange alert is issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Eranakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, Kasaragod and Kannur districts on October 23.

An orange alert is issued in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod districts on October 24. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep area also.

Thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 40 kmph (in gusts) accompanied by moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kozhikkode districts, it added.