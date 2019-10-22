Home States Kerala

'Fate is like rape if you can't resist...': Kerala MP Hibi Eden's wife's Facebook post sparks controversy

The Facebook post about the deluge by Anna Linda Eden, wife of party MP Hibi Eden triggered a row here on Tuesday morning with social media used trolling her for 'being insensitive'.

Published: 22nd October 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Hibi Eden, Anna Linda

Hibi Eden and wife Anna Linda Eden (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst the widespread criticism faced by Congress-led Kochi Corporation for its failure to address the waterlogging in the city, a Facebook post about the deluge by Anna Linda Eden, wife of party MP Hibi Eden triggered a row here on Tuesday morning with social media used trolling her for 'being insensitive'.

Her status update with two accompanying videos of shifting her child by a safety boat and her husband Hibi Eden eating a sizzler with text, 'Fate is like rape if you can't resist then try to enjoy it, has sparked widespread protest on the social media. 

Anna's 'controversial' Facebook post

Heavy downpour had submerged the ground floor of Hibi Eden's home along with his cars on Monday night.

Anna on Tuesday offered with an explanation on the matter on Tuesday. "My Facebook post was never intended to abuse the hardships of women who have faced the heavy downpour for the past one week. Being the wife of a public representative, I have tried to understand the struggles of the public and stood with them. As my Facebook post has created a misunderstanding, I am offering an unconditional apology in it," reads her post.

Whereas, Hibi Eden has defended Anna on her Facebook post. "Anna has her own identity. Just because she is my wife, she cannot forgo her freedom of expression. Moreover, she has already clarified the context of her post," said Hibi Eden.

The MP also criticised the way youngsters are using social media these days. "There are umpteen creative options to utilise social media and unfortunately it is being dragged into unwanted discussions like these," said Eden  
 

