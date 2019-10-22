Heavy showers wreak havoc; Met forecasts a few more spells

Home States Kerala

Heravy rain lashed various parts of the state on Monday, leaving devastation in its trail and putting normal life in disarray.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain lashed various parts of the state on Monday, leaving devastation in its trail and putting normal life in disarray. Central Kerala, particularly Ernakulam district, was the most affected as several roads were inundated, traffic was disrupted and power supply cut. Weathermen have forecast heavy to extreme heavy rainfall in five districts on Tuesday and said downpour would continue at least till Friday.

The Met Department has sounded red alert in five districts and orange alert in eight. Orange alert has also been issued in 10 districts for Wednesday. The Met said low-pressure areas, with cyclonic circulation, have been formed above east-central Arabian Sea and also over Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast. 

District officials asked to open control rooms

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea is very likely to become a well-marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 40 kmph (in gusts) is very likely to occur in the state until Friday as a result of the cyclonic circulation. 

Further, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast and east central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala coasts and adjoining Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas in the above mentioned dates. In view of red alert, district administrations in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha declared holiday for all education institutions.

HOLIDAY IN 4 DISTRICTS
Due to heavy rain, the district collectors have declared holiday on Tuesday for the educational institutions in Thiruvananth-apuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha.

RED ALERT
Tuesday: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad & Malappuram
ORANGE ALeRT
Tuesday: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha & Kottayam
Wednesday: All districts except T’Puram, Kollam, P’thitta and Alappuzha

Calamity Report (As of Monday) 
17 camps opened (11 in Ekm)
1,232 families were shifted to camps
2,809 inmates 
4 houses fully damaged
30 houses partially damaged

