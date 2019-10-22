Home States Kerala

Kerala to witness extreme weather events frequently

With sea on one side and Western Ghats on the other, state will severely be affected by climate change because of global warming

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi on Monday woke up to heavy waterlogging, due to incessant rain, throwing life out of gear. A scene from Kaloor | Albin Mathew

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Global warming is having its worst impact on the state as it is tucked between the Western Ghats on the one side and the sea on the other. This is reflected in the recurring number of extreme weather events in recent years, starting with back-to-back droughts in 2015 and 2016, followed by the Ockhi cyclonic storm last year, said scientists.

“We are most likely to see both ends of extreme weather situations due to global warming,” said Dr Abhilash S, associate director, Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cusat. He said the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are warming at a higher rate than other oceans, severely affecting the weather patterns in Kerala. “Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are warming at the rate of 1.1 degree Celsius in about 120 years, compared to other oceans that warm at the rate of 0.8-0.9 degree Celsius in the same period,” he said.

Due to global warming, the  “dipole” formation over the western and eastern parts of the Indian ocean, commonly referred as IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) or the Indian Nino —the irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperatures, in which the western Indian Ocean becomes alternately warmer and then colder than the eastern part of the ocean — has been the strongest now. “We are seeing the strongest IOD since 1997,” explained Dr Abhilash.

Dr Renoj J Thayyen, scientist, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, pointed out that the recurrence of extreme climate events, especially in Kerala, is becoming more frequent due to climate change. “The 2018 floods were termed as a once-in-a-century event, but these extreme events are becoming more frequent,” said Thayyen.

Similarly, there used to be thunderstorms between October and November rain. Now, the event is not as frequent, said Dr Thayyen, a glaciologist who studied thinning of Gangotri glaciers. “Big climate events can happen anytime and the uncertainty has especially increased in Kerala due to our geographical position,” he said. Dr Abhilash said the central Arabian Sea, which normally cools down after monsoon rains, did not do so this time due to the abnormal warming of the sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
global warming Kerala
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp