Private buses in Kerala to launch token strike on November 20 for fare hike

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Kerala Private Bus Operators' Federation has decided to launch a token strike on November 20 to demand a hike in fare and protection of both public and private bus transportation in the state.

The federation met on Tuesday in Thrissur after which the members made an announcement about the strike.

Prior to the strike, district-level dharnas will be organised on November 6 followed by a march to the Secretariat on November 13.

The private bus operators have also sought a concession for students in KSRTC buses as it is being allowed in private buses.

The operators also indicated to go on an indefinite strike from November 21, if the issues were not addressed by the department.