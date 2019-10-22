Home States Kerala

Student victim of hammer-throw accident dies of pneumonia

The hammer, weighing around 3kg, fell on his head from a distance of nearly 42 metres.

Apheel Johnson’s parents George and Darly are inconsolable in front of the mortal remains of their  only son | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Plus I student Apheel Johnson, 16, who was seriously injured after a hammer fell on his head during the hammer-throw event of the 63rd State Junior Athletic Meet held in Pala, died after battling for life at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for 17 days.According to hospital authorities, Apheel died of pneumonia around 3.45pm on Monday.

Apheel, son of George Johnson of Kurinjamkulam house, Chovvoor near Melukav, was injured on October 4, while serving as a volunteer for the javelin-throw event at the State Junior Athletic Meet. Since, the hammer and javelin throw events were held simultaneously and the venues were in close proximity with each other, Apheel couldn’t escape when the hammer, which was thrown by a girl participant, came directly to him. 

The hammer, weighing around 3kg, fell on his head from a distance of nearly 42 metres. Though he was rushed to the Government MCH and doctors performed an emergency surgery, his health condition never showed any significant improvement. He breathed his last around 3.45pm.  The police and authorities concerned have conducted an inquest and the postmortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday.

The time of the funeral will be decided later. Kottayam tahsildar visited Apheel’s house on Monday evening to console the bereaved family. District Collector P K Sudheer Babu said he has intimated the sport minister’s office and higher officials, including the state sports secretary, about Apheel’s death.

Earlier, the government had announced that it would bear all expenses of Apheel’s treatment. According to sources, the government is planning to announce a compensation amount for the family after discussing it at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Apheel is the only son of George and Darly, who belong to a poor family. Apheel was a student of St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Pala. The police have registered a case in connection with the accident and the investigation is under way. With Apheel’s death, the police are likely to amend the charges including the relevant sections in the case. A three-member committee constituted by the sports ministry is also investigating the accident.

Irreparable loss
Apheel Johnson breathed his last at Kottayam MCH after battling for life for 17 days; a hammer thrown by participant fell on his head during 
a sports meet

