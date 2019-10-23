Advocate General Sudhakara Prasad accorded cabinet rank 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has decided to accord cabinet rank to Advocate General (AG) C P Sudhakara Prasad. The government was of the view that the post of AG, being a constitutional one, merits such a special status.

The cabinet decision came in the wake of a recommendation to this effect by the Law Department. The AG handles cases for the government in the High Court and Supreme Court and also gives legal advice to the state. He also personally appears on behalf of the state in very important cases.

Sudhakara Prasad was appointed AG in 2016, soon after the Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed charge. In addition to cabinet ministers, Prasad becomes the fifth person in the state to be accorded the special status.

Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson V S Achuthanandan, Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities chairperson R Balakrishna Pillai, government chief whip K Rajan and state government's special representative in New Delhi A Sampath were conferred cabinet rank earlier.