Home States Kerala

Disappearance of German woman: Police clueless

It’s been over three months since cops launched an investigation into the missing of a German woman tourist from Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been over three months since cops launched an investigation into the missing of a German woman tourist from Thiruvananthapuram. However, neither the state police nor the Interpol have managed to achieve a breakthrough in the case despite conducting searches across the country.

As per an Interpol yellow notice, Flensburg native Lisa Weise, 31, was last seen on March 10. However, the cops came to know of this after Lisa’s mother lodged a complaint with the German embassy in the last week of June, saying she hadn’t heard from Lisa.

Police are also clueless about the whereabouts of UK citizen Mohammed Ali, who had accompanied Lisa to Kerala, but left a few days after her disappearance. Said to be Lisa’s friend, Ali had accompanied her from Stockholm via Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. “We are yet to get any clue regarding the case,” said ADGP Manoj Abraham.

The officials said they will be able to make a headway only if they manage to trace Ali who had left Kerala from the Cochin International Airport on March 15.

Though Interpol tried to trace Ali, who is suspected to be holed up in Sweden or Scotland, they are yet to get any leads. Intelligence agencies are also trying to collect details about Lisa from Nepal, considering the possibility that she may have reached Nepal via road and flown to another country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp