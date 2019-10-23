Govt allots Rs 6.98 crore interim compensation for 38 Maradu flat owners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has sanctioned the release of an interim compensation of Rs 6.98 crore to 38 flat owners who were evicted from four apartment complexes in Maradu following a Supreme Court order for violating CRZ norms.

The Justice Balakrishnan Nair Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to ascertain the compensation for flat owners has recommended a payout of Rs 19.09 crore to 107 flat owners.

Though the state government had asked the flat owners to submit affidavits along with bank details, only 38 flat owners have done so.

As per the order issued by the finance department dated October 21, the undersecretary of Finance (Accounts) Department will take the steps to draw and transfer the amounts to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Justice Balakrishnan Nair Committee received claim petitions from only 239 of the 325 flat owners. On Tuesday, the committee considered 34 claim petitions.

It also received some claim petitions supported by proper documents to prove that the amounts paid by the respective owners were more than what were shown in the sale deeds.