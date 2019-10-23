Home States Kerala

Kerala government reduces fine for traffic offences in state

The cabinet decision to reduce the fines stipulated under Motor Vehicle (Amendment), 2019 has ended confusion regarding the implementation of law that became effective from September 1.

Published: 23rd October 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Police negligence

The bike owners received challans for not wearing helmets, almost a year after the bikes in question were stolen.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has given its nod to reduce most of the fines for traffic offences that were steeply hiked by the Centre under the Motor Vehicles Act recently. However, the fine for drink-driving will remain at Rs 10,000. 

The fine for not wearing helmet and seat-belt has been halved from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500. The fine for using mobile phone while driving will be Rs 2,000. For over-speeding, the fine would be Rs 1,500 in the first instance and Rs 3,000 for repeat offences. In a major relief to freight carriers, the fine for overloading has been reduced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 10,000. 

The cabinet decision to reduce the fines stipulated under Motor Vehicle (Amendment), 2019 has ended confusion regarding the implementation of law that became effective from September 1.

Recently the Motor Vehicle Department issued a circular relaxing the fine for license renewal if the application is made within a year after date of expiry of license.

Though the new motor vehicle rules became effective from September 1, the state chose to wait for clarification on the provisions from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The state had initially supported heavy fines but took a U-turn sensing public backlash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Cabinet Motor Vehicle Amendment Act Traffic Offences
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp