CPM welcomes govt decision to rebuild Palarivattom flyover by DMRC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM leaders who criticised the previous UDF government alleging corruption in the Palarivattom flyover construction have welcomed the government’s decision to entrust Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with the reconstruction of the flyover. They said the proven track record of DMRC in completing some of the key infrastructure projects in the city in record time, the goodwill and the trust of the people on the agency are huge positives.

“This is a good decision. Kochiites want the technical issues to be sorted out and a solution to end the travel woes through Palarivattom. Bringing in DMRC will ensure that the rectification works will be carried out in an error-free manner,” said CPM district secretary C N Mohanan.

Meanwhile, director of city-based Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) Dhanuraj observed that the step by the government will only be a temporary solution.

“Definitely, it is a welcome move. However, the state should also devise a plan to make sure that similar infrastructure projects like Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers do not meet the same fate of Palarivattom. We need a long-term solution to sort out the issue and prevent the recurrence of flaws in infrastructure projects implemented here,” he said.