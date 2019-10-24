MGU to convene emergency syndicate on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the state government washing its hands off the controversial ‘mark donation’ row, the Mahatma Gandhi University is likely to review its decision to award a special moderation of one mark to a BTech student.

However, the syndicate’s decision to award special moderation of five marks to students who failed in one of the 56 subjects in the BTech courses, may be legalised by forwarding it to respective sections. The university has called an emergency syndicate meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue. “Since the matter pertaining to special moderation is an important subject, the vice-chancellor in-charge has convened the meeting to discuss it in detail. The syndicate will take a call on the matter after due discussions,” said syndicate member Prof Tomichan Joseph.

It is learnt the university has decided to convene its emergency meeting following a direction from the state government. However, authorities dismissed the report stating university is an autonomous body.

The university has also landed in trouble after the Higher Education principal secretary Usha Titus reportedly dismissed the involvement of higher education minister KT Jaleel and his office in the controversial mark donation incident. Taking all these into account, syndicate is likely to forward its ‘policy decision’ to award five marks to the Deans’ Committee under the academic council.

If the council approves the decision, syndicate may even constitute the Pass Board to ratify it. However, the syndicate will have to convince the academic council about the need to give special moderation to BTech students. If it fails to do so, the university will have to confine the benefits to the students who failed in the BTech courses after they were transferred to the Kerala Technological University.

Chennithala writes to Governor on minister’s intervention in KTU

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan complaining against the alleged intervention of the higher education minister in the affairs of KTU. He termed the intervention illegal and compromising the credibility of university examination. Chennithala also spoke about the letter in which the minister had allegedly ordered the Vice Chancellor to replace the Examination Managing System with Examination Managing Committee. He stated this was tantamount to compromising the autonomy of the university.