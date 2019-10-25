MGU marks row: Kerala Opposition leader Chennithala presses for Jaleel's resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded a judicial probe into the MG University mark row. Welcoming the syndicate decision to withdraw the unfair mark donation, he said a fair probe was needed in the case after removing education minister KT Jaleel.

Chennithala said the government and the syndicate had to approve that the Opposition's allegations were true. The education minister should resign from the post since the government has approved that the mark donation was wrong, he said.

Chennithala also demanded a re-examination for the affected students. Though the syndicate has withdrawn the illegal decision, the allegations on the minister's interventions have not been addressed, he said.

Poll performance

The Opposition Leader said that he would comment on the poll performance only after the UDF meeting. He asked party leaders to desist from open comments on the poll performance.