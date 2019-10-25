Home States Kerala

NDA vote share improves from 11.7% to 28.68%

Mohan was portrayed as the NSS choice for the constituency and it also helped the Left candidate.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Winner of Konni assembly bypoll K U Jenish Kumar giving sweets to Veena George MLA at the CPM party office in Konni on Thursday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The byelection result in Konni, which saw the LDF winning the constituency after a gap of 23 years, may point to the internal feud within the Congress over the selection of candidate after Adoor Prakash, who resigned as MLA after being elected to the Lok Sabha, raised a banner of protest when his choice Robin Peter was denied the seat.

But a detailed look at the voting pattern for the three lead candidates as compared to the last assembly and the Lok Sabha elections showed other interesting undercurrents in the constituency. For one, the LDF’s vote share increased only by 2.55 per cent from the last assembly poll in 2016 while the vote share of the Congress candidate plunged by nearly 20 per cent from 50.98 per cent to 31.82 per cent.

So what happened? Obviously, a big share of votes that the Congress lost went to the BJP. The figures too indicate this. The vote share of BJP surged from 11.70 per cent to 28.68 per cent, an increase of nearly 17 per cent.So, why did K Surendran lose despite gaining a huge share from the Congress? Though BJP made significant inroads into Congress votes, Surendran failed to gain the votes he secured from Konni in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency.

A detailed analysis showed that Surendran could not even match the 32.17 per cent vote share he garnered from Konni assembly segment just five months ago in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. Clearly, the Sabarimala issue, which was in the boil during the Lok Sabha election, did not work for him this time around.

Analysts said the open revolt by Adoor’s camp which at one point of time spilled over to the street and the Congress leader staying away from the public meetings during the UDF campaign at crucial times, also affected the Congress candidate P Mohan Raj.

Political observers said though the LDF candidate K U Jenish Kumar was not a popular face in the constituency, he could muster a section of Ezhava votes that earlier went to Adoor Prakash, especially in the backdrop of the NSS’ open support to the UDF candidate.

Mohan was portrayed as the NSS choice for the constituency and it also helped the Left candidate. A small section of Ezhava votes may also have cast their votes in favour of Surendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Konni LDF Kerala bypoll
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp