Cops hint at CPM men’s role in IUML worker’s murder

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: After preliminary investigation into the political murder of IUML activist Ishak, 36, the Malappuram police on Friday hinted at the involvement of members of the CPM in the incident. However, the police are not sure about the involvement of the party leadership in the murder.

“We have identified four culprits who were part of the six-member gang that hacked Ishak to death. At present we cannot say whether there was involvement of CPM leadership in the murder. But we got hint that the four culprits are workers of the CPM. A 10-member police team was formed to nab the culprits. To prevent the accused from fleeing the country, we have issued a look-out notice at airports in the state,” said Malappuram police chief U Abdul Kareem.

Ishak, son of Kuppante Purakkal Saithalavi, of Anjudi, was hacked to death by a six-member gang on Thursday night.

Police have identified three of the four culprits, Mufeez, Thwaha, and Junis, brothers of DYFI leader K P Shamsu, who was hacked by IUML workers on March 2018.