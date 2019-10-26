Home States Kerala

Pocso court acquits 3 accused in minor Dalit girls’ death case

The Palakkad Pocso court acquitted three accused in the case in which two minor Dalit girls were found hanging in their houses at Attappalam in Walayar.

Published: 26th October 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad Pocso court acquitted three accused in the case in which two minor Dalit girls were found hanging in their houses at Attappalam in Walayar.

Autopsy had revealed that both sisters were subject to sexual exploitation.The accused were V Madhu, 27, M Madhu, 27, both of Kallankad, Pambampallam, and Shibu, 43,of Nalluthaikal House, Rajakkad, Idukki. Palakkad first Additional District Judge S Muralikrishna pronounced the verdict.

Initially there were five accused in the case. Third accused Pradeep Kumar was acquitted by the court earlier for lack of evidence. A minor (17  years) is one of the remaining accused and the juvenile court will consider his case on November 15.

The incident happened in 2017 when two sisters — both minors — were found hanging in their house. The elder, 13, was found hanging on January 13, 2017 and her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner on March 4 the same year.

Mother desolate
The mother of the two girls told media it was unbearable to see the court acquitting the accused. She said neither she nor her husband was aware that the verdict in the case would be delivered on Friday. Sobbing uncontrollably, she said she saw one of the accused abusing her daughter. She said she did not know how to further proceed in the case

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act POCSO Court Dalit girls
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp