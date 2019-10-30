Home States Kerala

State government free to form Kerala Bank: HC 

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made it clear that the state government was free to proceed with the steps for amalgamation of the district cooperative banks to form Kerala Bank. 

Published: 30th October 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made it clear that the state government was free to proceed with the steps for amalgamation of the district cooperative banks to form Kerala Bank. 

The court, however, observed that no order for amalgamation shall be passed by the Cooperative Society Registrar as ordered by the High court. The court had only interdicted the Registrar in passing orders on final amalgamation. The court passed the order on a plea by the state government seeking to allow the Registrar to pass orders on the merger resolution passed by various district cooperative banks for amalgamating into the new bank. 

The Advocate General submitted that the Reserve Bank of India while its final nod for forming Kerala 
Bank had asked the state government to complete the entire process of the amalgamation by March 31, 2020. The AG, therefore, pleaded that the Registrar be allowed to pass final orders in this regard.

Will proceed after HC cases are disposed of, says minister

T’Puram: Though the Reserve Bank has given green signal for amalgamation of 13 district cooperative banks into Kerala Bank, the process can be completed only after ongoing cases related to the bank’s formation are disposed of by the High Court, Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran told the assembly on Tuesday. The minister said the transformation of loan structure from three-tier to two-tier system will be highly beneficial to customers. Kadakampally said permission had been sought from RBI to mobilise NRI investment into Kerala Bank. He added that formation of Kerala Bank would not affect any primary cooperative societies. The government has time till March 31, 2020, to fulfil the conditions placed by the RBI on Kerala Bank formation. He said as many as 21 cases have been filed in the High Court against the formation of Kerala Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kerala Bank
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp