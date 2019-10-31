Cyclone Maha: Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert in 10 districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains reported across the state as Cyclonic storm Maha over Lakshadweep and the southeast Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 17 kmph.

Heavy rain lashed the catchment area of Mullaperiyar dam, with its water level nearing 130 feet.

The State Disaster Management Authority has sounded Orange alert in 10 districts - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod - and yellow alert in the remaining four districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam.

ALSO READ: 'Cyclone Maha' to cause widespread rains in Tamil Nadu for next 48 hours

In view of the cyclone, fishing has been banned across the state till November 2nd. Three boats that went from Chavakkad are missing while another fishing boat crashed into breakwater off Nileshwaram.

ALSO WATCH

The Cyclonic storm is centred over Lakshadweep and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea about 40 km north-northeast of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 110 km north-northeast of Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), 350 km north-northwest of Minicoy (Lakshadweep) and 325 km west-northwest of Kozhikode (Kerala), said Cyclone Warning Centre, India Meteorological Department.

"The storm is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Lakshadweep Islands during next 12 hours. Then, it is very likely to move northwestwards, emerge into east-central Arabian Sea during subsequent 12 hours and thereafter move west-northwestwards.

It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next six hours over Lakshadweep area and into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea during subsequent 24 hours," it said.

Cyclonic storm MAHA centered near lat 11.0°N and long 73.0°E 60 km north-northeast of Kavaratti (Lakshadweep). It will continue to move north-northwestwards across Lakshadweep Islands in next 12 hrs. It will intensify into a Severe CS during next 06 hrs over Lakshadweep area. pic.twitter.com/xWYkZwnQi7

Similarly, Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ over westcentral Arabian Sea moved southwestwards with a speed of 13 Kmph during past six hrs, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centred over westcentral Arabian Sea, about 1330 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 670 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 320 km south-southeast of Masirah (Oman).

It is very likely to move southwestwards across westcentral Arabian Sea during the next three days.

It is very likely to weaken into a Deep Depression during the next 18 hours and further into a Depression during the subsequent six hours.

Damage expected