Walayar sisters' death: Kerala CM promises parents CBI inquiry

The parents of the victims came all the way from Palakkad to meet the CM, seeking justice for their daughters after all of the accused in the case were acquited by a lower court last week.

Published: 31st October 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

KSYF youth wing of CMP activists burning the effigy of State Women's Commission Chairperson M C Josephine in protest against the apathy of Women's Commission in intervening the Walayar case in Thiruvananthapuram on October 30.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has agreed to the demand of parents of the two underage Dalit girls who were raped and killed at Walayar in Palakad, for a CBI inquiry into the murders.

"I want justice for my girls. No parents shall stand like this in the future in the position that we are in now." said the girl's mother after meeting Chief Minister at the assembly complex on Thursday.

She struggled to keep her emotions in check when asked about the meeting. The parents said they would not approach any other agency including the State Human Rights Commission at present with their grievances.

ALSO READ | Walayar sisters' death: Statements of planted witnesses expose police

The parents were accompanied by Punnala Sreekumar, the General Secretary of the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS). He said that the Chief Minister while providing them with all support spoke to parents about the limitations the government faces in the case.

The parents can either join the case as a plaintiff or file a separate writ petition before High Court. In the case of latter, the government said it would not object the move, said Sreekumar.

The police enquiry into the murders that happened in 2017 came in for criticism after three accused in the case were acquitted for want of evidence.

The mother of the girls had come out openly against the investigating officers and the local CPM men for sabotaging the case.

She also criticised the government move for filing an appeal against the verdict. 

The government is currently exploring legal options for a retrial in the case.

