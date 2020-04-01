STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
232 foreign nationals sent back to EU countries from Kerala

The German Embassy had reached an understanding with Air India to take their nationals  to their home country.

Foreign nationals at the Trivandrum International Airport on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 232 nationals from European Union countries stuck in the state in the wake of the lockdown were airlifted to their home countries. The foreign nationals, a majority of them Germans, were airlifted following the joint efforts of Kerala Tourism and German Embassy. The foreign tourists stranded in 13 districts in the state were brought to Thiruvananthapuram after the Tourism Department started help desks in all districts to help the tourists.

The German Embassy had reached an understanding with Air India to take their nationals  to their home country. Taking advantage of the German Embassy’s efforts, the tourism department arranged facilities for all nationals from other EU countries also to leave the country. The medical tests of all foreign  nationals were conducted. All of them, including those who had no symptoms of Covid-19, were placed under the mandatory 14-day quarantine before allowing them to embark on their journey. 

The chartered fight took off from Trivandrum International Airport on Tuesday morning.  The state government and tourism department had coordinated with various agencies for their safe movement inside the state, accommodation, medical tests and their flight to Germany, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

