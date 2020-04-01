STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CB to track down people who came in contact with Pothencode native

A Crime Branch probe has been ordered to track down the people who had interacted with Pothencodu native Abdul Azeez who died due to Covid-19 infection on Tuesday. 

Published: 01st April 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers queue up at Kaloor junction to get food parcels provided by Kerala Police and Nanma Foundation | A SANESH

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A Crime Branch probe has been ordered to track down the people who had interacted with Pothencodu native Abdul Azeez who died due to Covid-19 infection on Tuesday. 
The decision was taken after it was assessed that he had interacted with a lot of people, but their identities were not clear.

The authorities has also appealed to the public to turn up before the health department officials in case they had come across the person, but the response has been poor. Police sources said it is because of this, a Crime Branch probe has been ordered. The probe, the police sources said, will initially focus on finding the places he had visited other than what have been confirmed so far. 

Once  the places have been identified, the next step will be to locate the people, who were present in the vicinity of the person. The police sources said a time-line will be sought from Google to find out the places he had travelled. However, the police said they cannot expect much result by locating the mobile phone tower location of the deceased man as it won’t throw up any details of those who had been in close contact with him.

Google’s help  to prepare  flow chart 
Top police sources said Google has been helping the officials of the Health Department and National Informatics Centre to prepare the flow chart by providing the time-line of the infected persons. However, this service is restricted to the Covid-19-infected only due to privacy issues and it cannot be sought in case of primary and secondary contacts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp