STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Coronavirus: Kerala Cabinet approves salary challenge amid financial crisis

Though the government has taken a decision in this regard which was approved by the cabinet, a formal order would be issued only after scrutinising legal side of the issue.

Published: 01st April 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has given approval to go ahead with salary challenge announced in the state in the wake of the deteriorating financial situation. The salary challenge aims to donate one month's salary of government employees to the chief minister's distress relief fund (CMDRF) to mobilise funds to the tune of Rs 2000 crore in view of the financial crisis facing the exchequer.

The state government has already reached out to the service organisations in the state with this demand and follow-up steps would be taken based on the response of the employees, the meeting decided. It is not clear whether all category of government employees should donate a month's salary to the CMDRF. The meeting also directed all the ministers to donate a sum of Rs 1 lakhs to the CMDRF.

Various ministers including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, Tourism Minister Kadkamapally Surendran etc have donated their one month salary to the CMDRF.

There are also plans to reduce the salary of employees who do not take part in the salary challenge like many other states did. This is aimed at ensuring the wholehearted participation of all government employees here.

Though the government has taken a decision in this regard which was approved by the cabinet, a formal order would be issued only after scrutinising legal side of the issue. Last time, when the salary challenge was announced following the 2018 megaflood, the government decision was challenged in the High Court.

Hence the Cabinet has decided to look into the legal aspects of the issue before issuing a formal order. In 2018, around 40 per cent of the government employees abstained from the salary challenge. The meeting of service organisations chaired by the chief minister on Monday decided to join hands with initiative.

Faced with the precarious economic situation owing to the impact of the spread of coronavirus, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra governments have already announced salary cut of staff at different levels, including the elected representatives.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has reviewed the situation in the state and the state is of the view that the situation is under control, but the restrictions should be continued, the meeting decided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala cabinet Kerala government Kerala salary challenge Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp