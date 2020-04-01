COVID-19: Kerala-Karnataka talk on opening of border roads end in stalemate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Talks between Kerala and Karnataka on opening border roads and permitting people with medical emergencies from Kasaragod district to access healthcare facilities ended in a stalemate on Wednesday.

"We had a meeting with the Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Karnataka via video conferencing. We urged Karnataka to allow smooth passage for ambulances from Kerala carrying people with medical emergencies. However, Karnataka refused saying that Kasaragod was a hotspot of coronavirus infection," Chief Secretary of Kerala, Tom Jose told The New Indian Express.

According to the Chief Secretary, the Union Home Secretary suggested implementation of the Centre’s Standard Health Protocol for cross border transportation of people who require urgent medical attention.

While Kerala agreed to the demand, Karnataka refused.

The neighbouring state also turned down Kerala’s demand to open up border roads, especially the Virajpet route, the Chief Secretary said. Talks will continue in the coming days, he added.