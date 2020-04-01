STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways to convert 40 coaches into isolation wards in Kerala

The two Railway divisions in the state - Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad - will be turning 20 coaches each into isolation wards.

Published: 01st April 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Train bogies being converted into hospital wards in Chennai's Perambur carriage workshop as railways decided to convert the bogies to accommodate the patients in case of emergency requirement. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two Railway divisions in the state - Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad - will be turning 20 coaches each into isolation wards. The decision comes in the backdrop of the Indian Railways’ preparation to modify 20,000 coaches into isolation facilities to augment the quarantine infrastructure being created in the country.Since there are no manufacturing units in Kerala, the conversion of the coaches into isolation wards will be carried out at the maintenance sheds, Railways sources said.

“In the Thiruvananthapuram division, the maintenance sheds in Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram Central and Ernakulam are being considered. Coaches have been identified and work will begin soon,” said an official.In the Palakkad division, the work will be carried out at the Mangaluru station. “We hope to begin work in a day or two and get two to three coaches ready in a week,” the official said.“The unavailability of certain components needed for the wards is causing the delay. The lockdown has made it difficult to buy materials. However, things are being worked out.” 

According to the official, 20,000 coaches are being modified across the five zones in the country and can accommodate up to 3.2 lakh possible beds for isolation needs.“Each coach is expected to accommodate 16 beds for isolation. Only non-AC ICF sleeper coaches are being planned to be utilized for conversion into isolation coaches. One Indian style toilet will be converted into a bathroom and equipped with a bucket, mug and a soap dispenser each. Taps with lift-type handles will be provided in washbasins,” the official said.

