Kerala govt gets busy tracking Nizamuddin returnees

At least 54 from state attended the congregation; a majority returned in the second week of March.

Published: 01st April 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

A police team led by DySP P Sajeevan organises a musical event in front of an apartment complex, in an effort to reduce the stress endured by residents due to the lockdown, in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Pathanamthitta native who was part of the group died in Delhi; reportedly due to cardiac ailments,50 of 57 cases reported in TN connected to the religious event; southern states heighten vigil

The state government has started identifying the Malayalis who attended the recent Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) congregation at Nizamuddin. As many as 54 people from the state attended the meet, a majority of whom returned in the second week of March. Most of those who returned are under home quarantine in various districts. One of the Malayalis — Dr Salim from Vettipuram in Pathanamthitta —- died in Nizamuddin last Tuesday, reportedly due to cardiac ailments. He was buried at the Nizamuddin Markas. Another 20, part of an earlier delegation, are stuck at the mosque.

A TJ member from the state, Muthu Kottakkal told TNIE that among those stuck at the mosque, eight are from Palakkad, five from Malappuram, four from Kollam, two from Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta. “Two from Kollam, who are above 60, have been shifted to a hospital in New Delhi. They are healthy, but were shifted due to their age,” said Muthu, a businessman based in New Delhi.

They are among the group that went preaching for 40 days in various parts of the country and later gathered at the mosque. Of the 54 who took part in the All India Mashuara, three are from Kozhikode. Among them, one is an assistant professor at a training college. He told TNIE they were unlikely to be infected as they reached Kerala on March 11, and they exhibited no symptoms. “We were at Nizamuddin from March 8 to 10. No Covid-19 fear had affected North India then. When we returned, Kerala had rolled out early preparations,” he said.

According to the Kozhikode district administration, three from Kozhikode — who stayed at the Banglewali Masjid between March 18 and 20 — were home-quarantined. Sources said they reached Kozhikode by train. Nine from Palakkad attended the congregation. The District Special Branch said all of them stayed back in New Delhi. However, Palakkad DMO K P Rita said one or two persons have returned. The Kottayam administration is yet to spot anyone who returned to the district after the event. As per DMO Jacob Varghese, 12 persons came to the district on March 10 after visiting Nizamuddin. They are under home quarantine.

No one has developed any Covid-19 symptom. Alappuzha District Collector M Anjana said around 25 persons — including eight who went to Nizamuddin and their primary contacts — are under quarantine. In Malappuram, four people who attended the congregation have been identified. Six from Idukki have attended the meet, two of whom are at the District Hospital in Thodupuzha. Two from Thrissur returned on March 12 and are under home quarantine. Two from Ernakulam also attended the congregation. But their current status is unknown, officials said.

