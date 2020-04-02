STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

320 Tablighi Jamaat members yet to return to Kerala

75 attendees quarantined in state; none has exhibited Covid-19 symptoms so far , Southern states scramble to identify, isolate those who took part in Delhi congregation

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A boy takes a peek into an empty mosque which was closed due to the lockdown, at Avenue Rd in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By ​Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 395 Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) members from the state had gone to their national headquarters (Markaz) at Nizamuddin in New Delhi from February, of whom 320 are yet to return. Only 75 people, who were at the Markaz, now considered as a Covid-19 hotspot, during the first week of March, have returned to the state and are currently under home quarantine, said highly-placed police sources. The sources confirmed that none of the people in home quarantine has exhibited any Covid-19 symptoms so far and the Health Department is monitoring the situation closely.

Sources said 160 people from the state had attended the first meeting held on March 7-10. Of them, 75 people returned, while the remaining 85 are yet to be back. During the second meeting held on March 18, 30 from the state were present at markaz. Another 45 Keralites had also reached there during the time, but they went there only to visit the place and did not take part in the function. These 75 (the 30 who attended the function and 45 who visited) are still stuck in Delhi and many of them are under quarantine.

The remaining 160 people were part of various groups (jamaats) that had been to Nizamuddin in late February and early March before branching out to various places as part of the outreach programme. These groups are currently stranded in various Indian cities, where they are under quarantine. Of these, three groups are in Haryana, two in Srinagar, three in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Andaman, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Bengaluru and New Delhi. 

The TJ sources had maintained that only 54 from Kerala had attended the mushawara. “Of the 54 persons, 48 returned on March 10 itself by air, while the remaining six reached the state on March 12 by train. Many of them had gone into self-quarantine after their return,” a TJ source said. Meanwhile, agencies have tracked down the flight that ferried some of the TJ members back home. Sources said they arrived via Hyderabad. The details of the co-passengers have been collected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Covid-19 Markaz Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp