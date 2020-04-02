Covid-19 claims lives of 4 Malayalis based outside state 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four Malayalis based outside the state, who had contracted Covid-19, died on Wednesday. This is twice the number of lives claimed by the deadly virus in Kerala.

Two of the deceased were based in the US and one person each in the UAE and Mumbai. Thomas David, 43, hailing from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta and Kunjamma Samuel, 85, Ernakulam, who lived in New Jersey, lost their lives in the US after they contracted the virus.

The other two victims are Dubai-based Teparambil Pareed, 69, of Kaipamangalam in Thrissur and Ashokan, 63, from Kathiroor Devan Villa in Thalassery. Ashokan passed away while undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Municipal Hospital in Mumbai. With this, the death toll of Malayalis in the pandemic stands at six.

