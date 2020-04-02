STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dairy farmers dump milk on ground

Dairy farmers of Kunnamkattupathy in Chittur on Wednesday protested against the failure of Milma to procure milk from them by pouring the day’s yield in the open.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Dairy farmers of Kunnamkattupathy in Chittur on Wednesday protested against the failure of Milma to procure milk from them by pouring the day’s yield in the open. The Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union (MRCMPU) of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) did not procure milk as it was unable to sell the excess milk because of the lockdown.

The Malabar union procures around six lakh litres of milk per day. The highest contributor is the agrarian district of Palakkad with 2.10 lakh litres. But because of the Covid-19 fallout, it could market only three lakh litres per day.  There is no milk powdering factory in Kerala as of now, as the only one started in Alappuzha’s Punnapra 15 years ago was shut down.

At that time, Kerala had no surplus milk to make it into powder, said Milma director K S Mani. He said the stock of milk at MRCMPU as of Wednesday was 10.5 lakh litres. “Milma has a unit to produce ‘Milma Long Life’ brand in Kannur, but the processing takes five days. Once it begins production, we could use around 30,000 litres of excess milk daily to produce ‘Milma Long Life’ with a shelf life of three months,” he said. “Today, the workers in my farm had to pour the milk away as the Milma society did not procure it. We enquired with some orphanages to find out if they were willing to take the milk, but the nearby farmers had already supplied them milk,” said Lalitha Ramakrishnan, who runs a farm in Muthalamada. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp