Kerala allows fishing in small boats from April 4, catch to be sold without drawing crowds

The government is also planning to introduce a mobile app for buyers to make the bid before the boat reaches the coast.

Published: 02nd April 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 03:02 PM

A scene from Muthalappozhi fishing harbour in Thiruvanathapuram.

A scene from Muthalappozhi fishing harbour in Thiruvanathapuram. (File photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has allowed fishermen to carry out restricted fishing activities from April 4 to help the community and ensure the
availability of fish. The sale of fish would be held strictly in accordance with the social distancing practiced during the lockdown.

“Only traditional fishermen are allowed to go for fishing. The catch they bring will have to be sold without creating crowds,” said fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma.

Trawlers and fishers in Kasaragod are banned from fishing. It is the third time that the government is issuing the order to ensure compliance with the restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government first allowed fishing on March 27. The order was revoked and reissued on March 30. “We had the permission to allow fishing from the Chief Minister. But the orders had to be reissued with the approval of the COVID monitoring cell chaired by the Chief Secretary,” said an officer.

The fishing community gave a lukewarm response to the previous orders as they were worried about their safety and the restriction on selling.

The new order said that the auction has to be held at harbours and select landing centres in the state. There would not be an open auction. But the price would be predetermined based on the average price of each fish for a week’s time. The government is also planning to introduce a mobile app for buyers to make the bid before the boat reaches the coast.

