STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

She took home a bag hubby brought from Dubai; 11 now infected

She did not waste time in leaving her husband’s house when he arrived from Dubai with symptoms of Covid-19.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: She did not waste time in leaving her husband’s house when he arrived from Dubai with symptoms of Covid-19.He too was careful not to get close to her as they were expecting their second child. “I quarantined myself and asked her to go to her house,” said the man who returned from Dubai on March 13. Leave she did, but also took with her a bag he brought from Naif, a hotspot of Covid-19 spread.
Now, 11 members of her family have tested positive for Covid-19, said District Medical Officer Dr A V Ramdas. “We can’t zero in on the exact source of the infection. It could be her because she has also tested positive. But it could be the baggage too,” said Dr Ramdas.

In any case, family members have started becoming sources for infection in the district. “Technically, secondary infection has happened here. But fortunately, all of them are from one family and we were able to put them in isolation wards,” he said.Today, one in every three Covid patients in the district is either a primary contact or a secondary contact, he said.On Wednesday, 12 persons in the district tested positive. Of them, only two came from abroad, both Dubai. The remaining 10 got infected after coming into contact with their NRI relatives.

Of the 10 primary contacts, five women — aged between 18 and 72 years — are from a family in Chemnad panchayat. An 11-year-old boy also tested positive. “All of them may not have come in direct contact with the NRI. There may be cases of one person passing the virus to others in the family,” said a health official.In all, the district has 120 positive cases, of which 41 are contacts. Of the imported cases, 77 are from Dubai, one from the UK and one from Saudi Arabia, said  district surveillance officer Dr A T Manoj.Since the primary contacts have started infecting others, the only way to curb the spread is by confining their movement and not transferring the virus to another person, said the DMO.For every positive case, the health officials put a new circle of friends and relatives under quarantine. On Wednesday, 8,971 persons are under quarantine or observation in the district, which is a jump of around 2,500 persons from five days ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp